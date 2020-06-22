St. Marys Chamber to host fireworks display

The show will go on. While the annual Independence Day fireworks display in St. Marys was in jeopardy due to fundraising challenges, the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce has announced they will indeed be hosting a fireworks display on July 3.

Currently the Chamber has raised $7,700, enough to put on an abbreviated show which will be shot off on the grounds of the St. Marys Area High School.

Chamber Managing Director, Ann Pistner Gabler, said the school is ready to go. Visitors viewing the show from the high school are reminded they are to remain in their vehicles to watch the show. Security personnel will be on hand to enforce this rule and to ensure vehicles are not parking in the grass.

There will be no activities at the school this year. Personnel will also not be collecting donations from vehicles entering the school, which contributed to a significant portion of donations last year.

The display will be shot off 9:30-9:45 p.m.