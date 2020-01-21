St. Marys Christian Food Bank lease renewed by the city

The City of St. Marys is continuing to show its support for the St. Marys Christian Food Bank by renewing the organization’s lease at their facility, located on South Michael Street. The food bank occupies the rear portion of a building which is shared with the Crystal Fire Department’s Fire Station No. 3.

City Manager Tim Pearson explained the food bank is planning an expansion project on the side and rear of the building. In turn anytime a change is made to the building, the lease must be revised and approved. The new lease is for 25 years, expiring on December 31, 2044, unless the city provides the tenant with at least two years advance notice of termination of the lease.