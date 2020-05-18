St. Marys declares May Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

Recently, the City of St. Marys issued a proclamation designating May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. Many other cities and municipalities across the nation have done the same as motorcycle riding season ramps up.

City of St. Marys Mayor Lou Radkowski was one hand to present the city’s proclamation to Brett Sorg and members of the Elk County A.B.A.T.E. (Allianced Bikers Aimed Towards Education) Chapter.

The city’s proclamation states “the safety of all motorists is an issue of the highest consequence and all highway users should unite in the safe sharing of roadways throughout the City and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

“I encourage all motorcyclists to continue their efforts to promote safety and motorcycle awareness and all drivers to share the road and respect the unique safety needs of motorcyclists,” as what cited by Radkowski as part of the proclamation.

According to PennDOT there are nearly 850,000 licensed motorcyclists in Pennsylvania.