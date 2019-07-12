St. Marys is gearing up for annual Wing Fling

The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up to host the best party of the summer also known as the Wing Fling taking place Friday, Aug. 16 in downtown St. Marys.

This year the Chamber increased the number of tickets being sold in order to accommodate more attendees.

Tickets are on sale now for the event and may be purchased by contacting the Chamber office at 781-3804 with the number of tickets and a t-shirt size for each ticket. They may also be purchased online through the Chamber’s website via PayPal at stmaryschamber.org. A small processing fee is added to all online orders.

For $28 attendees receive a dozen wings, a T-shirt which must be worn to the event, musical entertainment, a mug, water and soda. An additional charge of $1 is added for T-shirt sizes 2XL and above.

Now in its 18th year, the Wing Fling continues to be a popular event taking place from 6-10 p.m. along Market Street.

The rock band, “Big Daddy Bangers” from Bellefonte, will entertain the crowd until 10 p.m. performing tunes from the 70s, 80s, 90s and today.

This year vendors will have access to electricity and are permitted to use generators to maintain their wings at a consistent temperature.