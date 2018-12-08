St. Marys gears up to celebrate 25 years as a city

One hundred and seventy-six years ago today, Sanct Marienstadt came into existence. While this does not make 2018 a particularly noteworthy year in terms of milestones celebrating how far the community has come since its founding on Dec. 8, 1842, City Manager Tim Pearson described 2018 as being more of a “prep year” in terms of preparing for what lies in St. Marys’ future.

In 2017, the community celebrated the 175th anniversary of its founding, and another milestone looms in 2019 – the 25th anniversary of St. Marys being incorporated as a city.

According to Pearson, in honor of this milestone, the city is planning a yearlong event called 25 in 25.

“It’s really an event that lasts the whole year,” Pearson said. “We’re looking at showcasing 25 events that happen in St. Marys in 2019.”

While the details are still in the works and have yet to be announced about what exactly the 25 in 25 will entail, Pearson expressed hope that the events will both continue to showcase what St. Marys has to offer and encourage community members to want to be involved with the city’s future.

