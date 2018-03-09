St. Marys Heritage Preservation Group non-profit status

St. Marys Heritage Preservation Group recently received their 501 c(3) status, the next logical step for the group if the organization was to continue to grow and further their mission to beautify the downtown historic district.

The group hopes to expand the flower project and to add more trash bins and benches. Another ambitious project is to plant bulbs in the grassy area as people enter State Street. To further the project the group is asking residents, when dividing their bulbs, to consider donating the bulbs to the SMHPG.