St. Marys home severely damaged by fire

A St. Marys single-family home was destroyed by a fire on Sunday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to 511 N. St. Marys Street at 3:27 p.m. for a working structure fire. Upon arrival crews discovered flames coming out of the gable of the home. The home is owned by Butch and Doris Erich.

Tom Bauer of the Crystal Fire Department stated the home’s attic and first floor sustained serious smoke, heat and water damage with additional water damage in the basement.

Bauer said two firefighters received minor injuries in the incident.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, the cause is suspected to be accidental according to a CFD spokesman.