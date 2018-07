The St. Marys American Legion Post 103 baseball team competed in the Region 8 Tournament over the weekend in Albion, going 1-2, as they ended their 2018 season.

St. Marys opened the competition with a 7-0 victory over Union City on Friday, lost to French Creek 5-2 on Saturday and then were eliminated from the tournament with a 10-5 loss to Meadville on Sunday.