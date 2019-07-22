St. Marys Legion opens Region 8 Tourney with 3-0 win

The St. Marys American Legion Post 103 Baseball Team opened play in the Pa. American Legion Region 8 Tournament on Saturday morning with a 3-0 victory over South County (Union City).

The locals were scheduled to open play at Berwind Park Friday night but the field was deemed unplayable. The third game on Friday was between Wesleyville and Meadville. That game was suspended Friday night and picked up at 9 a.m. Saturday ahead of the St. Marys game. Meadville edged Wesleyville by a 9-8 score in that contest.