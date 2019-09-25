St. Marys Library named Organization of the Year

With a growing number of programs and activities the St. Marys Public Library continues to engage local residents, proving the facility as a valued community asset.

The hard work being done by the library staff was recently recognized after receiving the Organization of the Year award at the annual Bavarian Fall Fest.

Staff was presented the award during the festival’s recent grand opening ceremonies.

“We chose the library for the programs they offer, information offered, and how they are a positive impact on the community,” said Paula Weyant, Bavarian Fall Fest co-chairwoman. “Literacy is important. Your local library is a great place for all ages.”