St. Marys Library in process of getting new computer system

Patrons of the St. Marys Public Library may notice some changes in the coming weeks. The library is in the process of getting a new computer system, with the move to the newer and better system having started on Monday.

While St. Marys Public Library Director Leslie Swope asked for the public’s patience as staff members learn the new system, she noted that she personally is already somewhat familiar with it.

“We had it at my previous library, so I was kind of a big champion for it,” Swope said of the system, which is called Evolve.

According to Swope, the new system offers features that will benefit both library staff and patrons. Among the features that will soon be available to patrons are the ability to renew and place holds on books from home via their computers.

“It’ll also bring up your information, so if you notice that your address has changed, you might want to tell us that,” Swope said. “It’ll also tell them if they have any fines. There’s a lot more available that way.”

