St. Marys Library promoting ‘The Great American Read’

Photo by Becky Polaski – The St. Marys Public Library is encouraging members to read books that are part of PBS’ “The Great American Read” and has many of the novels on display throughout the upstairs area of the building.
By: 
Becky Polaski
Staff Writer
Monday, May 21, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA

Beginning tonight at 8 p.m., PBS will be launching an initiative called “The Great American Read” aimed at discovering the country’s favorite novel.
The network already narrowed down a list of 100 books and will open its search with a two-hour kickoff program tonight. Then, after giving the public the summer to read the works and vote, the eight-part series will return in the fall. The winning book will be announced Tuesday, Oct. 23.

Category: