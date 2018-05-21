St. Marys Library promoting ‘The Great American Read’

Beginning tonight at 8 p.m., PBS will be launching an initiative called “The Great American Read” aimed at discovering the country’s favorite novel.

The network already narrowed down a list of 100 books and will open its search with a two-hour kickoff program tonight. Then, after giving the public the summer to read the works and vote, the eight-part series will return in the fall. The winning book will be announced Tuesday, Oct. 23.