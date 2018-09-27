St. Marys Little League congratulates Jr. State Champs
Thursday, September 27, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA
The St Marys Little League Softball again would like to congratulate all the girls on the Junior state championship team on a great job. We hope to again see the league grow stronger by your dedication and drive to learn and play the game of softball. We would also like to congratulate all the teams that made it to states as well. Now we can all take these lessons learned and skills to help other grow and become better softball players throughout the entire league.
