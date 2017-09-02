St. Marys man charged with heroin trafficking

A search warrant served Friday morning at a Washington Street residence yielded roughly 350 bags of stamp heroin and landed a 42-year-old St. Marys man in jail.

Gerard Thompkins of 614 Washington St. faces multiple criminal charges following a raid by city police, members of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s North Central Municipal Drug Task Force and Elk County Detective Gregg J. McManus.

Officers seized approximately 350 stamp bags of heroin.

Thompkins was arraigned Friday at 2:25 p.m. before Judge Jacob in St. Marys and remanded to Elk County Prison in Ridgway in lieu of $30,000 bash bail.