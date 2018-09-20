St. Marys man facing charges for inappropriate contact with juvenile

A St. Marys Man is facing charges related to unlawful contact with a minor following incidents that occurred earlier this year.

According to an affidavit filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob of St. Marys recently, Travis Robert Mahovlich, 21, of 171 Wehler Road, St. Marys, allegedly engaged in inappropriate communication with a juvenile through social media.

Officers with the City of St. Marys Police Department reportedly learned of the incidents through a referral from Elk Country Children and Youth Services. The juvenile victim, who was not identified in the affidavit, was allegedly talking with other youth while at school about having sexual contact with Mahovlich.

On April 12, an officer conducted an interview with the 15-year-old victim, who indicated that they first began talking to Mahovlich looking for advice related to situations they and a friend were having. Those conversations reportedly began in January 2018. According to the affidavit, throughout their conversations, which took place on average every other day for several months, the juvenile and Mahovlich both exchanged their age. The juvenile also indicated that they knew Mahovlich had turned 21 this year.

The juvenile reported that they and Mahovlich had exchanged pictures through an application called SnapChat and stated that “several of these pictures were inappropriate.”

On May 4, an officer conducted an interview with Mahovlich, who reportedly admitted to sending inappropriate pictures through SnapChat with the victim.

Mahovlich is facing third-degree felony charges of unlawful contact with a minor – open lewdness, contact/communication with a minor – sexual abuse and criminal use of communication facility, as well as a first-degree misdemeanor charge of corruption of minors.

A preliminary hearing for Mahovlich is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Nov. 8 before Judge Jacob.