St. Marys man facing drug charges

A St. Marys man is facing charges following the discovery of methanphetamine at his residence earlier this month.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob of St. Marys on July 5, Jeremiah Matthew Schuler, 37, of 348 Chestnut St., St. Marys, is facing charges after methanphetamine was discovered in his room at the Cen-Clear house on Chestnut St. on July 3.

At 10:27 a.m. on July 3, Patrolman Drew Lehman of the City of St. Marys Police Department was informed that State Parole Agent Ben Marzullo was requesting an officer to respond to the Cen-Clear house located at 348 Chestnut St., St. Marys, after allegedly being in Schuler’s room and finding methamphetamine.

Lehman reportedly arrived on scene at 10:40 a.m. and met with Marzullo outside of Schuler’s room, which was identified as being room 4. According to the affidavit, “Room 4 is solely occupied by Schuler and is separate and secured by means of an electronic lock from other residents.”

Marzullo reported that he came to do a routine check on Schuler and his residence and found some items of drug paraphernalia and an unknown substance on the headboard. Schuler allegedly said the substance was methamphetamine.

Lehman and Marzullo secured the scene and contacted Elk County Detective Greg McManus, who obtained a search warrant which was approved by Jacob.

The search warrant was reportedly executed at 11:55 a.m. and the following items were located: one small red/orange plastic ziploc bag containing a white crystal-like substance, one piece of new foil, one cut straw and one clear plastic ziploc bag containing multiple small new red/orange plastic ziploc bags.

Lehman reportedly field tested the white crystal-like substance using a Nark II test kit, which gave a positive indication for methamphetamine, a schedule II drug. The foil and cut straw were allegedly items used to introduce controlled substances into the human body, and the plastic bags were used to store controlled substances.

Schuler is facing misdemeanor charges of intent to possess a controlled substance by a person not regulated and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary hearing for Schuler is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at Jacob’s office.