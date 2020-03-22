St. Marys mayor issues local disaster emergency

On Friday afternoon St. Marys Mayor Lou Radkowski declared a local disaster emergency in the City of St. Marys.

An official proclamation issued by the city was adopted and effective as of 2:25 p.m. on Friday. It was created in response to the global spread of the coronavirus which has been recognized as a pandemic by both federal and state agencies.

COVID-19 is a disease which is caused by a member of the coronavirus family that’s a close cousin to the SARS and MERS viruses which have caused outbreaks in the past.

The proclamation also noted Governor Wolf’s recent proclamation ordering all businesses to close which are not deemed “life sustaining” as of Friday, March 20 at 12:01 a.m.