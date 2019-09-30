St. Marys Moose Lodge opts to be tobacco free

Beginning today the St. Marys Moose Lodge #146 is a tobacco free facility. The non-profit fraternal organization located on Erie Avenue now prohibits the use of smokeless tobacco, vapor and e-cigarettes inside the lodge.

Currently the St. Marys Moose Lodge maintains a total membership of 618 people, of which 200 are women and 418 are men.

“A majority of the people are extremely happy about it. We have had positive comments from both members and non-members, who are now considering joining because of us going tobacco free,” said Jeff Lechner, St. Marys Moose administrator/bar manager. “We already got a few former members back because of this.”