St. Marys native to compete in National American Miss Pennsylvania Pageant

HARRISBURG – April School of Dance student Martina Renee Mawn has been chosen as a state finalist in the National American Miss Pennsylvania Pageant.

The 8-year-old St. Marys native is the daughter of Doug and Heather Mawn.

The National American Miss Pageants are held for girls ages 4-18 and have five different age divisions. In August, Mawn will be participating in the junior pre-teen age division competition in Harrisburg held at the Hilton Harrisburg Hotel and Towers.

At April School of Dance, Mawn studies ballet, tap, jazz and stretch, turns and jumps. She also competes with the Dynamic Dance Competition Company through the school.

Mawn also enjoys art projects, spending time with family and friends, and reading.

The National American Miss Pageants are dedicated to celebrating America's future leaders and equipping them with life-long skills. Each year the pageant nationally awards $1.5 million in cash, scholarships and other prizes.

The winner of this year's pageant will received a $1,000 cash award, the official crown and banner, a bouquet of roses and air transportation to compete in the National Pageant in California where she will receive an exciting complimentary tour of Hollywood and a V.I.P. ticket to Disneyland.