St. Marys native details battle with COVID-19

<p>E-Editions and other select content is available to E-Edition (Online) subscribers only. If you are a current online subscriber, please <a href="http://user/login">login to gain access</a>. If you are not yet an online subscriber, please continue to our <a href="/subscriptions">subscription page</a> for more information. Thank you.</p>

Photo submitted - Taryn Pontious, a registered nurse and St. Marys native, has her vitals checked as she recently battled COVID-19. Pontious and her two roommates are all registered nurses, including Nicole Welling shown in the photo, and all tested positive for the virus in late March. They will soon be heading to New York City to further assist in battling the pandemic.
Photo submitted - Taryn Pontious, shown on the right, is pictured with her two roommates Morgan Jones and Nicole Welling, who are also nurses. All three women recently tested positive for COVID-19. They are currently working as travel nurses in Nashville.

This year Easter has an extra special meaning for St. Marys native Taryn Pontious, who is recently recovered from COVID-19. On Sunday Pontious marked her first day back to work as a registered nurse after fighting the virus.