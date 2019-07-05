St. Marys native reflects on producing a meaningful documentary

The last semester for college seniors varies from student to student. Some are wrapping up their theses, while others are dragging themselves to the finish line.

For Ian Herzing, a 2015 Elk County Catholic High School graduate, he spent his entire final semester at Saint Vincent College creating a documentary called "Being Our B.E.S.T."

The documentary features an in-depth look into the Bearcat B.E.S.T. (Building Excellence through Skills Training) program at Saint Vincent College, which aims to develop independent living for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Herzing debuted his documentary on May 3 in front of a standing room only classroom comprised of Bearcat B.E.S.T. students, parents and staff, along with his classmates, faculty and others.