St. Marys to participate in Bells Across Pennsylvania

Across Pennsylvania on Sunday evening, bells will ring in a show of support for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Office of the Mayor of the City of St. Marys has issued a proclamation in support of “Bells Across Pennsylvania Day,” on May 3, an initiative of the Pennsylvania State Mayors’ Association.

All Pennsylvania church and residents are encouraged to participate in the initiative. Bells will ring for three minutes, each minute symbolizing a different purpose. The first minute is to honor first responders, healthcare workers, and employees of grocery stores, pharmacies and other life-sustaining businesses who have maintained essential

services while at risk of infection from the coronavirus.

Mayor Lou Radkowski’s proclamation states those individuals “who have braved the viral

elements at the expense of themselves and their families…and are deserving of

recognition as “hometown heroes”.