St. Marys Pharmacy celebrates 120 years in business

One-hundred twenty years ago a small, family owned hometown drug store opened on a corner in downtown St. Marys. Fast forward to today and St. Marys Pharmacy, Inc. continues to flourish with multiple locations and the addition of new services, products, and programs, all of which are offered through highly trained staff.

“We have grown into a very diverse corporation with many different services. We know our customers personally and they know us as well,” said Molly Beimel, Pharm.D, director of pharmacy. “As people manage their own health, the patient has become the consumer. Consumerism in health care is the new way of managing health. We feel the pharmacy environment is the most logical choice to manage your health.”