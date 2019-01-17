St. Marys Police Host Leadership Elk & Cameron Class

Health and Human Services Day for LEC was held at the St. Marys Police Department on Wednesday, Jan. 9, Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

The day’s first presenter was John Marasco. Marasco is the Employee Benefits Sales Consultant for Insurance Services of Northwest Bank. He spoke about the impacts of the Affordable Care Act and the recent conflicts between Highmark and UPMC. George Bojalad, the director of Human Resources of Penn Highlands Elk, followed up with a presentation on the hospital.

Matt Young, president of Elkland Search and Rescue, gave a presentation on his 27-year position with Elkland and a history of the organization. Participants were given the chance to tour Elkland’s Mobile Command vehicle. Bob Gnan of the St. Marys Ambulance provided a presentation on the Ambulance Association and allowed participants to tour an ambulance.

Preventative wellness presentations were given including Tim Pearson, St. Marys city manager, discussing the Downtown Park Plan and the Outdoor Gym/Fitness Court; and Amanda Balon, director of Big Maple Farms Natural Therapies, discussed the benefits of therapeutic horticulture.

The afternoon concluded with a Drug Task Force program by the Elk County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney, and the St. Marys Police Department. They addressed different aspects of the drug problems in our communities including opioids, marijuana, bath salts and crystal meth. Officer Shaffer provided a demonstration of K9 Nando’s skills and his value to law enforcement in this region.

The mission of Leadership Elk & Cameron is to educate its participants in the strengths and weaknesses of the region in order to develop informed, civic-oriented volunteers to help direct the future of Elk & Cameron Counties. The program is open to adult professionals who live or work in Elk County. Applications are accepted each spring and the class starts each September. For more information, visit www.communityedcenter.com or call the Community Education Center at 814-781-3437.

Pictured above at back left: Officer Pistner, Detective MacManus and Officer Welsh. Middle row, left to right, Officer Shaffer, Jesse Bosnik (Clarion Sintered), Hunter Stauffer (Domtar), Chief Nicklas, Mason Schloder (Assured Testing Services), Kindred Wiseman (Northwest Bank), Rachel Kilhoffer (Johnsonburg Borough), Kelly Kriner (Cameron County Magisterial District), Finn Caskey (St. Marys Area High School), Leigh Aaron (St. Marys Area High School), Tim Pearson (St. Marys city manager), Sheriff Caltagarone. Front row, left to right, Travis Hoffman (Horizon Technologies), Mary Levanduski (Dickinson Center), Gina Schlimm (St. Marys Area High School), Kelli Hall (Elk County Veterinary Clinic), Melinda Lewis (Johnsonburg Public Library), Beth Shuttleworth (Ridgway Main Street Program), Tammy Pesce (Penn State DuBois), Amanda Herzing (Ledvance).