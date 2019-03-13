St. Marys Public Library creating Holiday Havoc

Youngsters at the St. Marys Public Library are in for some Holiday Havoc during a special April Fools’ Day-themed event scheduled to take at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2.

According to St. Marys Public Library Director Leslie Swope, the event is geared toward youngsters in fifth grade and under.

Swope explained that the idea for the event came about during a meeting when programs and statistics and library programs were being discussed. A comment about specific programs being held at certain times of the year got Swope thinking.

“Somebody said, ‘Well obviously you’re not having an Easter egg hunt in December,’ and I thought, ‘Well what if you did,’” Swope said.

The result was Holiday Havoc.

