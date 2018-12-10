St. Marys residents win IDPA competition

The IDPA Organization, International Defensive Pistol Association, held their monthly competition on Saturday, Dec. 8. All matches are held the second Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. and guests with hearing and eye protection are very welcome. The match consisted of four stages or scenarios with cardboard targets posing as dangers. The winner is decided by the best scores and times on the four stages which was won by Gene Villella of St. Marys, shooting a Smith and Wesson “Doug Koenig” .45 ACP caliber semi-automatic. The top female contender was Allison Shaffer, also of St. Marys, shooting a Smith and Wesson M&P Pro Series 9 millimeter. Allison is in the ninth grade of the St. Marys Area High School, daughter of range officer Jared Shaffer.

Safety is the hallmark and stress requirement of all present, and is carefully administered by range officers Bob Gnan and Jared Shaffer. No loaded weapons are ever permitted behind the firing line where the competitor stands.