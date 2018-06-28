St. Marys Rotary brings the beef

If anyone passing through downtown St. Marys yesterday afternoon or early this morning thought they smelled the mouth-watering aroma of cooking beef, their senses were not deceiving them.

The St. Marys Rotary Club’s annual beef booth, which offers fresh cut beef-off-the-spit sandwiches, is today and members of the club began cooking 63 rounds of beef outside of Project Gifts for Elk County on Depot Street around 11 a.m. Thursday.

The club did two cookings on Thursday and another this morning.

According to club members, rounds averaged between 12-14 pounds each and they were able to cook 21 at a time. After running out of beef at last year’s sale, club members ordered slightly more beef this year in hopes of accommodating the anticipated large turnout.

The sandwich sale starts at 10:30 a.m. and will continue until sold out.

In an effort to improve sandwich production and traffic flow, a drive-thru will be setup along Depot Street outside of Project Gifts. People will need only drive up and give their orders and club members and other volunteers will bring them to their vehicles.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the St. Marys Redevelopment Authority Amphitheater and Park Project.