St. Marys Servicemen’s Detail holds banquet

Members and supporters of the St. Marys Servicemen’s Detail gathered at The Red Fern in Fox Township on Saturday evening to show support for the organization and its members during the Detail’s annual banquet.

Randy Simbeck, current president of the St. Marys Servicemen’s Detail, acted as the master of ceremonies for the evening.

In addition to Simbeck, other officers of the Detail are as follows: Don Schatz, vice president; John Dippold, secretary/treasurer; Brad Brennen, map custodian; Chuck Hahn, supply sergeant; Bill Schaefer, assistant supply sergeant; Vic Straub, chaplain; Jim Bish, sergeant at arms; Mike Kneidel, assistant sergeant at arms; Tom Farley, service officer; Tom Price, sergeant in charge; and Steven Bagley, assistant sergeant in charge. Additionally, Herb Straub is the Detail’s honorary president.

“As you know, we do quite a few funerals a year,” Simbeck remarked to attendees following his introduction of Detail members and distinguished guests.

According to Simbeck, in 2018, the Detail participated in 42 funerals along with all of the Memorial Day and Veterans Day services, ceremonies and events, and various other functions at which members were asked to participate.

“Somebody will call and say we need a few guys for color guards or for whatever. We’re more than happy to do these for anybody that asks,” Simbeck said. “But as far as our funerals, we’ve got a pretty good attendance record for our funerals.”

Three members of the Detail had 100 percent funeral attendance in 2018, Simbeck noted. Those members were Tom Price, Don Schatz and Chuck Hahn.

