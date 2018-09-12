St. Marys' Story Quilt ready to make debut

The "St. Marys' Story Quilt" will be debuted in the former German House on Railroad Street this weekend, at the Bavarian Fall Fest in St. Marys.

Monica Radkowski, president of the St. Marys Heritage Preservation Group, has been working on the idea for about two years.

"It was the gathering of available materials that ultimately determined the design, and was actually the best part of the process for me," said Radkowski.

The Group is a tax exempt and all-volunteer organization, so the proceeds from the sale of raffle tickets will be used for future projects in the Historic District of St. Marys. Tickets will be available this weekend for $5 each, and the raffle will take place at the annual dinner of the Historic Society of St. Marys and Benzinger Township on Dec. 9.

After this weekend, the quilt will be showcased throughout the community and additional tickets will be available at St. Marys Pharmacy, Tablespoons Cafe, and Village Peddler Country Store and Cafe, St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, and Elk County Real Estate, all in St. Marys.