St. Marys toddler to appear in NYC Times Square video

At just 11 months of age, Demi Doran of St. Marys is leaving her mark on the world.

On Sept. 14 the toddler will be featured on the big screen in the heart of New York City as a part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s (NDSS) annual Times Square Video presentation.

“She is so loved and I am so honored to live in such a community who adores Demi just as much as we do,” said Demi’s mother, Maria Doran. “We are so blessed to have her in our lives.”

Demi’s photo was selected from over 3,000 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. Approximately 500 photos will appear in the Times Square video.