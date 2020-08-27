St. Marys toddler chosen for second time for national video

For the second consecutive year, Demi Doran of St. Marys will be featured on the big screen in the heart of New York City as a part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s (NDSS) annual Times Square Video presentation.

Demi’s photo was selected as one of 500 photographs that will appear in the video which will be streamed on the NDSS social media on September 12.

The featured photographs highlight children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome, reminding the world in a very big way about the contributions and milestones of people with Down syndrome, a news release said. These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.

At age two, Demi enjoys dancing, is an animal lover, and playing with her big brother, Cash. She is the daughter of Maria and David Doran of St. Marys.

Demi currently receives tree different therapies through Early Intervention including physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy. According to her mom Maria, Demi loves all of her therapists and each week she learns something knew from them.

“This year is virtual, but we hope to attend next year to see those we have met from all over the world during our journey with Demi,” Doran said.