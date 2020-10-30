St. Marys woman anxiously awaiting liver transplant

Gloria Wehler, 66, of St. Marys is not only fighting a myriad of serious health issues, but is also facing challenges in dealing with healthcare systems in an effort to secure a liver transplant.

In 2006 Wehler was diagnosed with biliary cirrhosis, a genetic liver disease. Since then her condition has significantly worsened and doctors have informed her that a liver transplant is now critical for her survival. A transplant could potentially add another 20 years to Wehler’s life.

While Wehler has been approved for a liver transplant, it has been difficult to proceed with the process especially during a pandemic.

Currently one of the issues Wehler is facing is trying to advance her case with the hospital social worker. While she has been approved for a transplant, she stated that UPMC is not returning her calls.

“I feel like people are giving up on me in the health community,” Wehler said.

Wehler has expressed that it seems like they are waiting for her to die in order to remove her from the transplant list.

Monitoring her condition has also been problematic in regard to communicating with healthcare professionals.

In order to help alleviate some of the current and impending healthcare costs, a benefit dinner is taking place Sunday, November 8 at the St. Marys Moose from 11 a.m. until sold out with all proceeds being donated to Wehler. The dinner includes a meal of spaghetti and several side dishes.

Organizers originally intended to host the dinner in March, but plans had to be postponed due to COVID-19.

Donations are also being accepted via a website setup for Wehler at www.transplants.org, then searching for Gloria Wehler under the “find a patient” tab. The website is a secure site hosted by the National Foundation for Transplants, a national non-profit organization. They are hoping to raise $15,000. To date they have raised $245 or 1% of the goal. Swasta added the website allows for all the money raised to go directly to the patient.

Donations may also be sent to NFT Pennsylvania Transplant Fund, 5350 Poplar Avenue Suite 850, Memphis, TN 38119. Be sure to write “in honor of Gloria Wehler”.