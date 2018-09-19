St. Marys woman charged with drug trafficking

A St. Marys woman is in custody and facing multiple drug-related charges following ongoing incidents occurring on Margaret Road.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob of St. Marys on Sept. 12 and made available to The Daily Press Tuesday afternoon, Brooke Marlaina Feidler, 23, of 182 Margaret Road, is facing charges related to drug trafficking in the Elk County area.

Elk County Detective Gregg McManus and other members of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s North Central Municipal Drug Task Force, have been conducting an ongoing investigation into sales of narcotics and other controlled substances in the Elk County area. In August, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Investigation received information regarding the trafficking of methamphetamines by both Feidler and another known individual who is not currently facing charges related to the investigation.