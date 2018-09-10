St. Marys woman facing drug charges

A St. Marys woman is facing drug-related charges for an incident that occurred in early February.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob of St. Marys on Monday, Yvette Lynn Meyer, 41, of 123 Iron Run Road, St. Marys, is facing several charges related to the incident, which occurred on Feb. 9.

While on patrol on that date, an officer with the City of St. Marys Police Department observed a gold 2001 Honda Accord being operated on North Michael Street with a non-functioning passenger side headlamp. A traffic stop was conducted at 370 South St. Marys Street/South St. Marys Street Elementary School. Another officer also reportedly arrived on scene.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Meyer, was detained for warrants and found to be in possession of a marijuana pipe. Due to this, Sergeant Mike Shaffer informed Meyer that he was going to deploy the drug detection K-9. Meyer reportedly stated that she was clean and provided a consent to be searched.

