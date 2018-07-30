St. Marys woman facing drug charges after Monday incident

A St. Marys woman is facing felony charges following the discovery of drug paraphernalia and drugs, inside both her vehicle and residence on Monday morning.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob in St. Marys on Monday, Clarisa Sue Bush, 28, of 532 Kerner Avenue, is facing multiple charges following an incident that occurred outside her residence at 1:17 a.m. Monday morning.

At that time, officers with the City of St. Marys Police Department were dispatched to Bush’s residence after receiving a report of a female, later identified as Bush, who was being threatened by several suspects while she was sitting in her vehicle.

Officers reportedly arrived on scene in unmarked vehicles around 1:20 a.m. and observed two known drug users, one male and one female, in the driveway standing near the vehicle. Officers made contact with Bush, who was sitting in her vehicle, and advised her that it was safe to exit the vehicle. When Bush did so, a “tightly rolled up $1 bill with a rubber band around it fell of her lap in plain view.” One of the officers picked up the $1 bill and observed a white, powdery residue to be inside. Bush was then verbally informed of her Miranda Rights.

Through conversation with the officers, Bush allegedly admitted that the rolled up $1 bill was a method that she used to ingest controlled substances.

When asked if she had additional illegal drugs or paraphernalia in her vehicle, Bush confirmed that there were and provided officers with a blue glasses case that was located in her purse on the front passenger seat. When Bush opened the case, officers were able to observe “assorted drug paraphernalia inside, including multicolored rubber bands and glass smoking pipes.”

As a result, Sgt. Mike Shaffer and K-9 Nando were called to the scene to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. This was conducted at approximately 2:15 a.m. K-9 Nando reportedly alerted in the area of the driver door and passenger side of the vehicle for the presence of the odor of his trained illegal substances. After the K-9 sniff was complete, Bush consented to a search of the vehicle.

During their search, officers seized assorted drug paraphernalia, U.S. currency, and controlled substances, namely methamphetamine. The drug paraphernalia was consistent with that of packaging, delivering, and possessing with the intent to deliver controlled substances. Also located was a piece of paper containing a ledger of costs for specific amounts and weights.

While her vehicle was being searched, Bush was interviewed by another officer, and reportedly admitted that she “has been selling speed to support her addiction, and that she had sold a quarter of a gram of speed for $50 earlier in the day.” Bush also reportedly admitted that there was a bong which she used for smoking marijuana within her residence and that she was “helping a known drug user/dealer with the sales of methamphetamines.”

Bush was taken into custody and transported to the City of St. Marys Police Department where she was interviewed by Elk County Detective Gregg McManus. According to Detective McManus, Bush confirmed being involved with the use and distribution of methamphetamine in the Elk County area. Bush also reportedly indicated that she used her cellphone to communicate with other drug suppliers/dealers. In addition, Bush confirmed selling methamphetamine for the purpose of gaining additional funds for the purchase of more methamphetamine in an effort to support her addiction.

At 6:40 a.m. a search warrant for Bush’s residence was approved. A search of that location was conducted at 7:54 a.m. and, as a result, “various items of drug paraphernalia were seized, including Ziploc baggies, a scale, glass smoking pipes, straws, multicolored rubber bands and approximately 14.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine.”

Bush is facing an ungraded felony charge of conspiracy - manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; a third-degree felony charge of criminal use of communication facility; a first-degree felony charge of dealing in proceeds from unlawful activities with intent to promote; and ungraded misdemeanor charges of intent to possess a controlled substance by a person not regulated and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bail was set at $10,000 monetary. Unable to post bail, Bush was confined in Elk County Prison.

A preliminary arraignment for Bush was held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday before Judge Jacob. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 14 before Judge Jacob.