St. Marys woman killed in crash early Tuesday morning

A St. Marys woman was killed and several others injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 12:32 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 1991 Bucktail Road, St. Marys, in the area of Goetz Summit.

The crash involved a Toyota passenger car (SUV), occupied by three adults, two juveniles and a dog, and a Cameron County ambulance, occupied by two adults.

Observations indicated the Toyota left its westbound lane of travel and collided head-on with the ambulance, which was traveling eastbound.