Staff not yet ‘bored’ with saving Ash trees

WEEDVILLE – As spring comes to a close, so does another round of ash treatment on the Elk State Forest. This year, staff worked diligently to treat 35 individual white ash trees located in Quehanna Area near Red Run Road.

At this point, although there are signs of the borer nearby, the white ash found on site all look to be in better health than the non-treated ash. Ash trees at the site are treated with an insecticide, which is delivered into the tree’s vascular tissue. This is accomplished via stem injection using a tree IV kit. Treatment needs to occur after the leaves are fully developed in May, but before the typical mid-summer humidity sets in and slows down the transpiration process in our trees.

The emerald ash borer is a non-native invasive species. It was found in Pennsylvania in 2007. It is a threat to all ash trees. Without any intervention, ash trees may be eliminated from Pennsylvania.

One thing that has not changed on the Elk State Forest is our commitment to manage the forest resource in the best possible way. If you would like to contact us for more information, please call the district office at 814-486-3353. You can visit us online at www.dcnr.state.pa.us. Also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/elkstateforest.