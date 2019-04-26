Staff offers update of various SMASD student services

An update of the St. Marys Area School District’s various special education programs and initiatives were recently presented by Sara Schreiber, director of student services and Mollie Anzinger, special education liaison.

The pair offered a detailed look into the district’s efforts during a St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors meeting.

Every six years, the Pennsylvania Department of Education conducts a Cyclical Monitoring Progress to examine the quality, efficiency, and overall effectiveness of available programs and services for students with disabilities currently operating in the district. The district underwent the audit in February, as part of the 2018-19 school year review.

The audit consists of a comprehensive review of special education files, paper review of special education programs, observation of representative special education programs, review of district classification percentage and staffing numbers and ratios.

The district has not received the results of the audit, however, Schreiber said during the exit survey PDE officials said they were pleased with the district’s progress.

