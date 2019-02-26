State Game Warden ranks replenished

Twenty-seven new game wardens are on the job in Pennsylvania.

Following 51 weeks of intensive training, the 31st Class of the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Ross Leffler School of Conservation graduated Saturday during a ceremony at Susquehanna Township Middle School.

This is the first class of graduates to enter the field with the official title of State Game Warden. While Game Commission conservation officers have been called game wardens for years, the title didn’t become official until 2018.

Graduates on Saturday were commissioned as officers, and have been assigned to their new districts.

During the ceremony, graduates were recognized for achievements in the areas of academics, marksmanship, physical fitness, driving skills and leadership.

Locally, Kolton Mueller, of Denver will be serving eastern Elk County.

