State Representative Matt Gabler is promoted to major

State House Speaker Mike Turzai (R-Allegheny) congratulated State Rep. Matt Gabler (R-Clearfield/Elk) on his promotion to major in the Pennsylvania National Guard while on deployment in Kuwait.

“All of us in the House are proud of Gabler's service to our country and the leadership he is demonstrating while on deployment in Kuwait," Turzai said. “We congratulate him on his promotion from captain to major.

“We are thankful for the sacrifices Matt is making, along with his wife, Lisa, and daughter, Caroline, and are looking forward to his safe return.”"

Gabler was deployed to the Middle East in early 2018 as part of his service in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. Gabler serves as a medical logistics officer in the 28th Infantry Division Headquarters, the oldest division in the U.S. Army.

Gabler has served as an officer in the 28th Infantry Division since 2012. He was commissioned as an Army Reserve officer in 2006. Two years later, he assumed command of the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment of the 424th Multifunctional Medical Battalion, U.S. Army Reserve, in Newtown Square. Gabler held that position until he transferred to his current position in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.