Stauffer enjoying transition to college baseball

The Virginia Beach Collegiate Baseball League recently wrapped up for the summer, and among the college baseball players participating in the league was Dan Stauffer of St. Marys, an incoming sophomore at St. Bonaventure University.

Stauffer served as one of the catchers for the Virginia Beach, Virginia-based Sea Monsters, and the team ended the year with an 18-8 record this summer.

As for how he ended up playing in Virginia this summer, Stauffer explained that one of the coaches in the league is a St. Bonaventure alum and asked his coach if anyone was interested in playing in the league.

In mid-May, Stauffer wrapped up his freshman year at St. Bonaventure University, where he is an engineering physics major. He saw action in 23 games, including 15 starts. He finished the year with a .214 batting average and .327 on-base percentage, according to information available on the St. Bonaventure baseball website.

“I was able to see a good amount of innings this season,” Stauffer said. “Going into the first game, I had a lot of nerves and butterflies. Once the game began to flow and I didn’t think about anything, then it became much easier. As I played more and more games, I began transitioning into the new atmosphere better.”

Stauffer recorded his first collegiate hit on Feb. 24 against Rutgers, and his nine hits this season included three doubles and one triple.

“Playing college baseball is a way for me to continue my baseball career,” Stauffer said. “Many people do not get that opportunity. Most people play their last game in high school, and I did not want to give up playing.”