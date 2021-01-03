Skip to main content
The Daily Press
ECCSS Alert: Due to the prediced winter weather. St. Marys Area Schools will close early today. ECCHS and SMCMS at 12:30 pm. SMCES will dismiss at 12:55 pm.
There are 445,317 current Covid-19 cases in Pennsylvania
Pa Game Commission: NO Sunday hunting on Sun. Dec. 13th
» Steelers lose to Browns
Steelers lose to Browns
Staff Writer
Sunday, January 3, 2021
ST. MARYS, PA
Cleveland defeated Pittsburgh 24-22 on Sunday.
