Storm drain art project to be completed in Elk County

A project aiming to combine science and art to promote water quality improvements throughout Elk County is slated to begin within the next year.

At a recent Elk County Conservation District meeting, Stephanie Stoughton, watershed technician, announced that a $2,005 Project Stream grant through Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts (PPA) was received to complete an “Elk County Upstream Art” project.

The Upstream Art project will decorate storm drains with environmentally educational messages and murals about stormwater drainage and infrastructure.