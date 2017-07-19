Storytime in the Park combines outdoors and reading

Once again Dickinson Center, Inc. Parents as Teachers program is hosting Storytime in the Park on Friday, July 28 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Benzinger Park in St. Marys.

Summer is the ideal time for reading outdoors and Storytime in the Park offers the best of both worlds.

The event is free for all families with children ages birth to 5.

Children will have the opportunity to explore Benzinger Park while completing numerous activities at stations and read the book "Muncha! Muncha! Muncha!" along the way.

It is estimated to take between 30 minutes to one hour to complete all 10 stations offering games, crafts, an obstacle course, and snacks.

All children who attend will receive fa complimentary book from the Parents as Teachers Literacy Express as well as have the opportunity to enter to win a summer prize basket.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Pre-registration is not required however children should sign-in at the first booth.

In case of inclement weather a rain date has been set for Friday, Aug. 4.