Storytime Walk taking place Thursday

Children are in for a roaring good time as part of this summer’s Storytime Walk sponsored by Dickinson Center Inc.’s Parents as Teachers Affiliate.

The free event, open to Elk County families with children ages birth to five-years-old, is taking place Thursday at the St. Marys Area High School track inside Dutch Country Stadium.

This year there are four time slots offered at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. The walk and event will take approximately 30 minutes for each child. No registration is required however, all children must be accompanied by an adult.