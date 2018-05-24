Straub’s Clay Court Championships this weekend
Thursday, May 24, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA
The 45th annual Straub’s Clay Court Championships are being held this weekend at several home courts and the St. Marys Area High School courts. Players are coming from many states including Michigan, Virginia and Maryland as well as many local players. Pictured, from left, are Memorial Park Assistant Director Luke Daghir, Roseann Crissman and George Hasselman of Straub Brewery and Memorial Park Director Jason Schreiber.
