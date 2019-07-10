Straub Brewery set to unveil new Visitor Center and Tap Room

The new Straub Brewery Visitor Center and Tap Room has received much acclaim to locals and visitors to the area since its soft opening on June 19.

The new facility is located at 444 Brusselles St. in St. Marys, situated only 100 yards below the Brewery, inside a 100-plus year old brick house originally built by two of the Straub brothers, Anthony and Joseph.

Portions of the historic home, which was also previously a bed and breakfast, have been transformed by extending the home into the garage now home to the new Visitor Center and Tap Room. An outdoor beer garden has also been added to the property.

The new area has seating for 100 patrons both inside and on the outdoor patio styled similar to a garage bar. The gift shop has also be re-located to the new Center.

“The industry has changed so dramatically over the last few years with several legislative changes and the fierce competition with over 8,000 plus breweries in the country and still rising. We’ve learned to adapt by offering more choices of beer styles for our customers, as well as creating an everlasting exceptional visitor experience by adding our Visitor Center and Tap Room (VCTR)”, said Cathy Lenze, vice-president of sales, marketing and public relations. “The Brewery still stands in its original location and is the third oldest family-owned and operated brewery in the United States and continues to be revived and relevant.”

Hours at the Visitor Center and Tap Room are Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., on Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. and from Noon - 5 p.m. on Sunday. They chose their hours of operation at the Center to encourage people to use the remainder of the night to visit other local eateries and drinking establishments.

Several signature brew drafts are only available at the tap room’s 12-tap system. A new large walk-in cooler offers cans, bottles, and packs available for sale and will also offer seasonal items as well. For more on this story, see the Thursday, July 11 print edition of The Daily Press.