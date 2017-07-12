Straub Brewery voted one of country's best

Breweries from Vermont to Vietnam sent in more than 6,000 beers representing over 100 different styles for the 2017 U.S. Open Beer Championship held in late June in Oxford, Ohio. Straub Brewery in St. Marys was among those earning gold medals along with being voted as one of the best breweries in the country.

The brewery tied for the number 10 ranking during the competition which includes professional breweries and award-winning home-brewers.

Straub Brewery added to its accolades by capturing two gold medals for its Straub Light (American Light category) and Wild Boy Hopped Lager (American Imperial Pilsner category) and a bronze medal for its Boulder Bock (Bock category).

Last year they won a gold medal for their American Lager (American Premium Lager category) and a bronze medal for their American Light (Lager category).