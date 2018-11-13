Straub recognized with Exemplary Service Award

St. Marys American Legion Post 103 held its annual Veterans Day banquet on Sunday evening at The Red Fern in Fox Township, and this year the Post recognized one of its own members with a special and well-deserved award.

Retired United States Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Victor Straub was presented with an Exemplary Service Award in recognition for all he has done in service to the American Legion, community and nation.

“The officers of American Legion Post 103 decided to present a different and uniquely special award to a deserving member of our own ranks,” explained Stephen Bagley, second vice commander of Post 103 and master of ceremonies for Sunday’s banquet. “This award will be presented to a veteran and legionnaire of such dedication, accomplishment, character and distinction that not to express our collective recognition and gratitude in this manner would be abjectly remiss on our part.”

