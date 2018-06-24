Student artwork brightens stormy skies at Kane Art in the Wilds

Amid the overcast skies and countless rain showers, crowds gathered to gaze upon art work created by artists from all across the country at Kane’s 12th annual Art in the Wilds juried fine arts show. A total of 40 artists worked through the process of in depth reviews and selections by jurors based upon the quality of their pieces in order to be able to participate in the show. The PA Wilds Cooperative, a network of juried artisans, also gave area students a chance to showcase their works among the various talented artists. Students from Oswayo Valley, Sheffield, Ridgway, Port Allegany, Kane, Bradford, Austin and Otto-Eldred entered pieces into the show; out of the eight schools 55 students overall participated, resulting in 103 art pieces to be displayed.

Mikaella Corah, a Port Allegheny student and three-time first-place winner, earned her spot again in first place in the two-dimensional art category. She created an acrylic piece titled ‘Hiding’, inspired by a photo that captured her eye. She was excited to be involved for the third year in a row, and was looking forward to seeing all the art work and winners for this year’s show. Corah said she plans on studying nursing in college, but plans on keeping art close as a hobby.

Student pieces were divided into two groups, two-dimensional which included paintings, graphite drawings, digital print and acrylics, and three-dimensional which included clay, wood carvings, paper sculpting, and mixed media pieces. The six winners of the 2018 student art show are as follows:

Two-dimensional:

First – Mikaella Corah, Port Allegheny

Second – Oliva Steck, Bradford

Third – Emilee Andress, Oswayo Valley

Three-dimensional:

First – Emilee Andress, Oswayo Valley

Second – Oliva Steck, Bradford

Third – Alivia Laird, Bradford

Students, similar to the professionals, were involved in a blind jury session after submitting their pieces. Following the session, a selected six students were awarded with a cash prize and a one-year membership to the PA Wilds.